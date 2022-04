By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Jan Brewer signed the state's 2011 budget last week. It's full of severe cuts to many state programs. And lawmakers may have to slash more if voters don't approve a one cent sales tax and the state isn't sued. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales talked to state capitol reporter Howard Fischer about all that was cut.