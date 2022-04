By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – After 8 days of KNAU's on-air fundraising campaign, comedian Paula Poundstone of NPR's Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me, provides a little comic relief. She spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl.