State Park Closures Leave Fragile Sites Vulnerable

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-894265.mp3

Winslow, AZ – States across the country, including New York and Nevada, are considering the possibility of closing state parks as a budget-balancing strategy. But, so far, Arizona is the only state to go through with it. In February, the Arizona Legislature closed 5 of 30 state parks. And because many of those parks are home to fragile archaeological sites, Arizonans are stepping-up to protect the areas from looting. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.