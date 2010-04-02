© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

State Park Closures Leave Fragile Sites Vulnerable

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 2, 2010 at 2:01 PM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Winslow, AZ – States across the country, including New York and Nevada, are considering the possibility of closing state parks as a budget-balancing strategy. But, so far, Arizona is the only state to go through with it. In February, the Arizona Legislature closed 5 of 30 state parks. And because many of those parks are home to fragile archaeological sites, Arizonans are stepping-up to protect the areas from looting. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

