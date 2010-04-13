© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Indian Self Determination Act Turns 30

Published April 13, 2010 at 4:39 PM MST

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ –

The Indian Self Determination Act turns 30 this year. The landmark legislation officially embraced tribal sovereignty, after failed federal policies that first tried to assimilate tribes, and then terminate them. Four people who played a key role in the law's passage will speak at Northern Arizona University tomorrow Lynn Engles told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker that the law was a product of the Civil Rights Movement.

