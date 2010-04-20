State Senators Send Sweeping Immigration Mesaure to Governor Brewer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-897256.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The main point of debate surrounds language that requires police,

when practicable, to check the immigration status of those with

whom they come in contact as part of any investigation. And it

also makes it illegal for any community to have a practice or

policy that keeps its officers from enforcing federal immigration

laws. Sen. Ron Gould said the the move is necessary because the

federal government isn't doing its job of securing the border.

(Essentially, we've given up American territory 60 miles from the

border. People are living in no-man's land. They're being

attacked by foreign invaders. They're being killed by drug

smugglers. Arizona needs to do something. Arizona needs to act.)

No one during the debate disputed that the border between Arizona

and Mexico has been porous. But Sen. Leah Landrum Taylor said

having police go after individual illegal immigrants is not the

answer.

(This bill does nothing to address human smuggling, the drug

cartels, the arms smuggling. My concern is, it creates a lot of

negative effects that none of us here want, doesn't address the

bigger issue. And, yes, I believe it will create somewhat of a

police state.)

But Sen. Russell Pearce, the architect of the measure, said

police already have inherent authority to enforce federal

immigration law.

(In this bill, we made sure that we're not expanding police

powers. We simply want to uncuff them and let them do their job.

I've spent most of my career in law enforcement. And I believe in

handcuffs. But I believe they ought to be on the right people.

Get them off from law enforcement.)

Sen. Linda Lopez, however, said the bill would legalize racial

profiling. Lopez acknowledged the measure says police can ask

someone's immigration status if they have -- quote -- reasonable

suspicion -- unquote -- the person is in this country illegally.

(To me, that's giving a defense to law enforcement to stop

whoever they want. Because they can always say I had reasonable

suspicion that this person was here illegally.)

But Sen. John Huppenthal said that sort of thinking presumes that

police are out to get Hispanics.

(Now, is there officer error? Let me assure you, you don't have

to have a brown skin to be the victim of officer error, police

enforcement error. Undoubtedly there is. And that should be,

there's a proper role for the media to cover that. And it's not

appropriate.)

Sen. Paula Aboud said history shows Hispanics have a right to be

fearful of legislation which would allow race to be a factor in

stopping and questioning someone.

(We've been celebration Holocaust Remembrance Week. And folks

were remembering that a lot of the tactics that will now be

employed because of this piece of legislation were the tactics

that were used in Nazi Germany.)

Cochise County Sheriff Larry Dever said the fears of foes are

overblown.

(It's not unusual for police to ask people for ID. And I don't

think you're going to see, I really don't believe for a minute

you're going to see the kind of response that a lot of the

histrionics suggested might be out there, that police are just

going to become wholesale, 'Who are you, what are you doing

here?' investigators.'')

But the Arizona Association of Police Chiefs fears a provision

that allows individuals to sue if they believe cities are doing

anything to interfere with the ability of officers to enforce

federal immigration law. Gov. Jan Brewer has through Saturday to

decide what to do with the bill. But if she signs it, Thomas

Saenz, president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and

Education Fund promises to sue, saying the bill both allows

illegal racial profiling and illegally puts the state in the

business of enforcing federal immigration law. For Arizona Public

Radio this is Howard Fischer.