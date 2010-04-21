Multiple Voices Oppose Immigration Legislation

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-897508.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – At the heart of the protests is a bill on the desk of Gov. Jan

Brewer which would put new mandates on police to ask people they

come into official contact with whether they are in this country

legally. While SB 1070 precludes race or ethnicity being the sole

reason to question someone, it does permit either to be a factor.

That language, coupled with other provisions clearly aimed at

illegal immigrants, provoked a rally outside the Capitol urging

the governor to reject it. Some of the pleas were relatively

benign, like the prayer by the Rev. Warren Stewart urging the

Almighty to intercede.

(We plead on to you this day that you would move upon our

governor who professes and espouses to be a Christian governor,

who makes her decisions based on the word of God, we pray God

that she would lean on you and would lean on your word as never

before.)

But some of the rhetoric was much more heated, such as from

Hispanic activist Salvador Reza.

(It's about time that we stopped protecting the people that are

oppressing us. And it's about time that we start demanding that

they do the right thing.)

Business owner Sheridan Bailey weighed in with his own

objections. Bailey said the answer to the problem of illegal

immigrants is what he called comprehensive and practical and

sensible immigration reform.

(Senate Bill 1070 is neither practical nor sensible. We oppose

Senate Bill 1070 because we believe it is expensive, dangerous,

indecent and sends the wrong messages to businesses who are

considering relocation to Arizona.)

Some 75 yards away another group of students gathered for their

own protest. Nine of them chained themselves to the doors of the

Old Capitol, saying they intended to stay there until Brewer

vetoed the bill. They didn't get that chance. Capitol police got

a bolt cutter, separated them and arrested them on charges of

disorderly conduct. A little further away, another group

including Maricopa County Supervisor Mary Rose Wilcox went to the

governor's office to present her with petitions urging a veto.

Only thing is, Brewer was in Tucson. So they had to give them to

Paul Senseman, her press aide.

(We have submitted over 83,000 signatures of petitions of e-mails

that have been sent in, small cards that have been filled out by

Arizona voters. We hope this will persuade the governor to look

at this differently.)

There was also reaction away from the Capitol. Pima County

Sheriff Clarence Dupnik said he will ask his county attorney for

an opinion on what his officers can and cannot do if Brewer signs

the measure. But Dupnik said he believes the bill is unnecessary.

He even came up with his own word to describe it.

(From my point of view, the whole thing is an exercise in

political fornica-boobery. We have the authority now to stop

people that we think are illegal and call the Border Patrol. And

we do that.)

Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Terry

Goddard also weighed in, echoing comments previously made by

lawmakers from his own party that the legislation does nothing to

improve border security. But Goddard also said that the wording

of the bill makes it legally suspect, saying it could lead to

illegal racial profiling. The legislation also caught the

attention of Roger Mahoney, the cardinal of Los Angeles. In a

blog post, he said the legislation amounts to -- quote --

reverting to German Nazi and Russian Communist techniques whereby

people are required to turn one another in to the authorities on

any suspicion of documentation. What the governor will do remains

unclear. Senseman said Brewer has been contacted by both

supporters and foes of the measure. But he provided no insight

into her thinking.

(We deeply appreciate folks voicing their comments about this

particular bill, and about every bill.)

Brewer has through Saturday to decide what to do. For Arizona

Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.