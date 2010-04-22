RV Camping Gets A Little "Greener" In Flagstaff

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-897690.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – It used to be that camping was the ultimate "green" activity. But many now enjoy the great outdoors in the comfort of giant motor homes, which suck-up a lot of energy. For this Earth Day, we visit a Flagstaff campground that's working hard to reduce its carbon footprint. In the process, it's becoming a national model for "green" RV camping. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.