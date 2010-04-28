Governor Striking Out Against Critics

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-898885.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – On Tuesday U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said the Department

of Justice is reviewing the Arizona law, with the possibility of

a court challenge. The measure, which Brewer signed Friday, also

has come under criticism from both President Obama and Homeland

Security chief Janet Napolitano, herself a former Arizona

governor. Brewer made it clear she's tired of being on the

receiving end of the criticism.

(Why don't they do their job and uphold their laws?)

She said Arizona can step in because the new state statute simply

mirrors federal laws. That refers to a provision that effectively

makes it a violation of Arizona law to be in this country

illegally. The statute lets police decide whether to prosecute

those they detain for breaking the Arizona law or simply turn

them over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Brewer insisted

that Arizona is within its legal right to make being in the

United States without federal authorization a state crime. And if

the federal government disagrees?

(Secure our borders. And there won't be a problem.)

That provision is just part of the new law. It also requires

police, when practicable, to make a reasonable attempt to check

the immigration status of those with whom they have lawful

contact.'' And while the law bars racial profiling, it does

permit police to use an individual's race, ethnicity or national

origin in deciding who to question. Those provisions have

prompted calls, both within Arizona and outside, for a boycott of

the state. One of those came from California Senate leader

Darrell Steinberg who on Tuesday proposed severing all contracts

with Arizona businesses and government agencies. In a letter to

California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Steinberg said

California leaders -- quote have a moral obligation to deliver an

unequivocal message to lawmakers in Arizona that California does

not condone its conduct. Brewer did not agree.

(I think that's very, very unfortunate. Anybody that calls for a

boycott of doing business in the state of Arizona is really, in

my mind, irresponsible.)

She expressed the same views about the call by Arizona Congresman

Raul Grijalva for businesses to bypass the state when deciding

where to hold conferences and meetings.

(He is hurting his Latino population that is here existing in

Arizona legally. So it just absolutely doesn't make any sense to

me.)

The governor said these calls are different than the boycott two

decades ago that lasted until Arizona agreed to enact a state

holiday to honor slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Brewer also said she is taking proactive steps to build support

for the measure, at least among other border governors.

(I just thought I would touch base with them and let them know

exactly what is going on, give them a very clear understanding of

what the bill actually says and what it actually does, and hope

that they will stand with us.)

But Brewer herself showed a lack of understanding in what is in

the legislation she signed last Friday. In an appearance Tuesday

night on KAET-TV, the Phoenix PBS affiliate, host Ted Simons

asked the governor whether the requirement for police to check

for suspected illegal immigrants would chill the willingness of

crime victims and witnesses to come forward. She said the law

spells out that victims or witnesses are not required to show any

identification. In fact, there is no such language in the

measure. Instead, it says police officers do not have to ask

about a person's immigration status -- quote -- if the

determination may hinder or obstruct an investigation. For

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.