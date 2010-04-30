State Senate Makes Changes on Controversial Immigration Bill

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-899269.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – That bill enacts the toughest state law in the country aimed at

illegal immigration. It specifically requires police, when

practicable, to inquire about an individual's immigration status

if there is reasonable suspicion the person is in this country

illegally. Signed just a week ago, the measure generated two

lawsuits Thursday, with other groups promising their own

challenges. Alessandra Soler Meetze, the state director of the

American Civil Liberties Union, said the law will lead to racial

profiling. She pointed out the law says officers can use race,

ethnicity or national origin in deciding who to question, though

that can't be the sole reason.

(SB 1070 will undoubtedly force good police officers to do bad

things. And the last thing we need here in Arizona is another law

that alienate residents from law enforcement.)

That point was accentuated by recording artist Linda Ronstadt.

The Tucson native said she learned a lot about law enforcement

from her brother, Peter, who was that city's police of chief. She

said he told her police can only protect people with the

cooperation of the community, something that requires trust.

(And he's also the person who explained to me that a bad law that

is hard to enforce and is not clearly written weakens the law for

all and weakens law enforcement for everybody. When Jan Brewer

was asked 'what does an illegal immigrant look like,' she said 'I

don't know what an illegal immigrant looks like.' Well, why is

she making this law?)

With legal challenges looming, the governor and state legislators

agreed to a couple of changes. One eliminates the ability of

police to use race, ethnicity or national origin as a factor at

all. The other is a little more subtle. The original bill said

police can question someone during any -- quote -- lawful

contact. That led to suggestions officers would stop people for

no reason at all. The new language says questioning can take

place only after police lawfully stop, detain or arrest someone.

Gubernatorial press aide Paul Senseman said the changes

effectively reduce checking immigration status to secondary

enforcement. He compared that to Arizona's seat belt laws: Police

cannot stop a motorist solely because the person is unbuckled.

But officers can issue a ticket if the driver is stopped for some

other reason. Sen. Russell Pearce, the Mesa Republican who

crafted the original legislation -- and who agreed to the changes

-- doesn't see it quite that way.

(I'm not going to debate with the governor. I'm telling you the

intent of the bill is any legitimate contact. And we've just

defined it. They can take action. All we're trying to do is erase

the erroneous garbage that's been put out there about profiling.

It's clarification language. The bill is just as tough as it was

before. On any legitimate contact they have. We're just trying to

define it so people understand.)

It's doubtful the changes will convince anyone to drop the

lawsuits. Richard Saenz, president of the Mexican American Legal

Defense and Educational Fund, said profiling is only one issue.

He said the state law intrudes into an area where it cannot

legally go.

(If implemented, Arizona's law would pervert our national

constitutional design under which the right and authority to

regulate immigration that belongs exclusively for the federal

government.)

The law has provoked a more personal reaction from some. That

includes Richard Chavez, brother of Hispanic civil rights leader

Cesar Chavez. At a press conference Thursday, Chavez said he was

born in this state, spent his whole life trying to gain the

rights of a full-fledged citizen, and was proud of being an

Arizonan. Then came this new law.

(What's happening here today I'm not that proud any more. What's

happening here in the present, I'm a little ashamed of what's

happening in my state where I was born. So, anyway, I just wanted

to tell you I'm here in support to be against this vicious,

racist, fascist bill.)

It isn't clear how soon a judge will hear legal arguments. For

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.