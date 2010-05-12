Some State Law May Make it Easier to Get Out of High School

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-901470.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Right now any student who makes it through 12 grades and passes

the AIMS gets to graduate. Rep. Rich Crandall said the problem

with all that is there's no real incentive for students to do any

better than the minimum required. And that's not much, as AIMS

measures only what's expected at the 10th grade level. Pass AIMS

in 10th grade and your reward is having to sit through 11th and

12th grades.

(So our whole concept is stuck on this 180 day sitting in a seat.

That's our entire Arizona education system. If you sit for 180

days freshman year, we're going to let you become a sophomore.

Once you're there for 180 days, we don't care what you know, we

don't care how much effort you put into it, we don't care

anything about that, just that you sit in that seat 180 days.)

On Tuesday Gov. Jan Brewer signed legislation creating a new

Grand Canyon Diploma. The big difference is that a student can

get it as early as the end of 10th grade by passing a battery of

tests -- more intensive than AIMS -- to prove he or she has

learned everything expected. Students with one of these diplomas

would be guaranteed admission to community colleges. They also

could choose to go to a trade school or stay in high school and

take advance placement courses toward college. What's still to be

decided is if they can simply just drop out and get a job.

Crandall, who chairs the House Education Committee, isn't just

looking at the tail end of the public education system. Earlier

this week he got the governor to sign legislation which says that

a student who can't read at grade level at the end of third grade

won't be allowed to go on.

(If a kid cannot read by the end of third grade, possibly fourth

grade, and you continue to promote them, that kid has the world's

highest chance of dropping out in seventh or eighth grade.)

The law will be effective in the 2013-2014 school year, meaning

it will apply to students entering kindergarten this fall. But

there will be exceptions, ranging from youngsters with

disabilities to those who already have been held back twice

before. Crandall said this is an incentive not just for students.

He said once the state made passing AIMS a requirement for

students to graduate, their parents took much more of an interest

in making sure their youngsters studied hard. Crandall said he

expects the same thing to happen once parents know that promotion

to fourth grade is contingent on having reading skills. And he

said it seems to make the most sense to set that new hurdle at

third grade level rather than earlier or later.

(Nationally, third grade has been established as the grade at

which you need to start reading. You learn to read K through 3.

You read to learn 4 through 12.)

The measure is crafted so it shouldn't come as a surprise to any

parent that his or her child isn't performing academically.

Schools will be required to inform parents when their youngsters

not reading at adequate levels beginning in kindergarten. Parents

also will be told of services that are available to help as well

as what they can do at home. And youngsters who are held back are

given some options, including summer school reading instruction,

intensive instruction during the next academic year and having

the student assigned to a different teacher for reading

instruction. There is one wild card to all of this: The new third

grade reading requirement will kick in only if voters approve

Proposition 100 next week to temporarily hike the state sales tax

by a penny. That's because lawmakers figured it would be wrong to

add new requirements to schools when failure of the measure would

cut state aid to education by $428 million. For Arizona Public

Radio this is Howard Fischer.