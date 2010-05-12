© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Speaking out against Prop 100

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published May 12, 2010 at 2:22 PM MST
Farrell Quinlan, Arizona Director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – There's less than a week until Arizonans vote on a temporary one cent sales tax increase to help balance the state's books. A host of education, public safety, and many corporate leaders have spoken out loudly in support of Prop 100. On the "No" side, the loudest voice has been Farrell (FAR-ull) Quinlan, Arizona Director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses. He told KNAU's Daniel Kraker that nearly three quarters of his members oppose the tax increase.

