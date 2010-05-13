Education leaders push for Prop 100

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Next Tuesday Arizona voters head to the polls to decide on a one cent sales tax to help close the state's three billion dollar budget gap. If Prop 100 fails, additional cuts will be made to health and public safety, but most significantly, to education. John Wright is President of the Arizona Education Association, which has spent 80 thousand dollars campaigning for the temporary tax. He says budget cuts have already taken a toll on schools.