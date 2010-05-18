Election Results as of 10:00 pm MST
Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona Election Results as of 10:00 pm MST on May 18th, 2010
Prop 100 - YES
Flagstaff Election Results as of 10:00 pm MST on May 18th, 2010
Mayor- City of Flagstaff - Too close to call
Council Members - Art Babbott, Celia, Barotz, Scott Overton
Proposition 400 - YES
Proposition 401 - YES
Proposition 402 - YES
Proposition 403 - NO
Councilmember - Town of Fredonia - Anthony Zaccaria (57%) Carl Hughes (43%)
Coulcilmember - City of Williams - Bernie Hiemenz (51%) Kevin Young (46%) Write-in (3%)