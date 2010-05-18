© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Election Results as of 10:00 pm MST

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published May 17, 2010 at 10:06 PM MST

Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona Election Results as of 10:00 pm MST on May 18th, 2010

Prop 100 - YES

Flagstaff Election Results as of 10:00 pm MST on May 18th, 2010

Mayor- City of Flagstaff - Too close to call
Council Members - Art Babbott, Celia, Barotz, Scott Overton
Proposition 400 - YES
Proposition 401 - YES
Proposition 402 - YES
Proposition 403 - NO

Councilmember - Town of Fredonia - Anthony Zaccaria (57%) Carl Hughes (43%)

Coulcilmember - City of Williams - Bernie Hiemenz (51%) Kevin Young (46%) Write-in (3%)

KNAU and Arizona News