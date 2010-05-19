Flagstaff Race for Mayor Too Close to Call

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-902812.mp3

Flagstaff AZ – Supporters of Mayor Sara Presler were upbeat as election results came in last night. The first report showed Presler with a lead of 311 votes out of about 10-thousand She was cautiously optimistic about a 2nd term in office.

But as additional precincts were counted, Joe Haughey closed the gap . To 181 and then just 98 votes behind Presler. Haughey, who's served on the Flagstaff City council for 7 years before running for mayor, says there could be as many as 1000 votes still uncounted . he went by Presler's election night event to shake her hand, but said he's not conceding.

In Coconino County Recorder Candy Owens says it could be several days before results are finalized.

In Flagstaff, for Arizona Public Radio, I'm Theresa Bierer