Surviving Cancer: My Tribe

By Gail Santilli and Laurel Morales

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-906836.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ –

Click here to listen to a profile of Gail Santilli.

This weekend northern Arizona is celebrating cancer survivors. And Gail Santilli will be celebrating in her own way with her family. Santilli was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago. Then after several treatments she was told it had spread. She continues to live with chemotherapy three times a month. Santilli is keeping a radio diary for KNAU. This is the first installment of Surviving Cancer an ongoing series.