By Laurel Morales

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-908509.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – About nine hundred homes have been evacuated in the Flagstaff area since the first fire broke out Saturday. More than 200 people have registered with the American Red Cross shelter. And fewer than a dozen were planning to sleep there Sunday night. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales reports.