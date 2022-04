By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Firefighters had success late last night protecting houses near the edge of the Schultz Fire, burning about five miles north of Flagstaff. But winds are picking up again this afternoon. Arizona Public Radio's spoke with Schultz Fire Public Information Officer Eric Nietzel.