By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – The Schultz Fire has grown to 10,000 acres or about 15 square miles. More than 800 firefighters are keeping the fire from burning homes north of Flagstaff. And more are on their way. That's what fire officials told a packed Coconino High School auditorium Monday night at a public information meeting. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales reports.