Strong Winds Push Schultz Fire Just North of Flagstaff

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-908969.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Firefighters battling the Schultz Fire are again dealing with very dry, windy conditions. But they made good progress last night strengthening the fire lines that are protecting 750 homes that have been evacuated. Fire information officer Eric Nietzel says today crews are again focusing on protecting that property.

"We've got some hotshots in right now, trying to put more contingency lines in, hand lines in around the structures, to prevent the fire from coming down. That will allow the county to open up the communities again, let people return to their homes."

Nietzel says crews are also trying to stop the blaze from sweeping up the San Francisco Peaks. Infrared images taken last night by airplane show the fire has reached the edge of Lockett Meadow and the Inner Basin.

5:15 where it was last night it dropped down into the inner basin, so they're keeping it in check with some helitankers until we can get some handline in there.

The city of Flagstaff gets about two to two and a half million gallons of water a day from the Inner Basin during the summer. That's about 20 percent of the city's water needs in the summer months. The city operates three diesel powered wells there. So far none have been affected by the fire, but it has crossed the Waterline Road, which city workers use to access the Inner Basin.