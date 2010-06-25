Surviving Cancer, A Radio Diary

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-909594.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Gail Santilli was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago. One year after finishing her treatment, she was told that it had spread, or "metastasized", to her liver, lungs, and bones. It's not curable, but it is manageable. Santilli is keeping a radio diary for KNAU. This is the latest installment of Surviving Cancer, an ongoing series airing every Friday. In this excerpt Santilli talks about her early obsession with obituaries.