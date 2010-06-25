© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Published June 25, 2010 at 8:47 AM MST
By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ –

They've taken the Santa Fe Railway all the way to the Supreme Court, and won; they nearly built a controversial dam across the Colorado River; and now, they've constructed a glass skywalk overhanging the western edge of the Grand Canyon. They're the Hualapai Tribe. Jeffrey Shepherd has written a new book about the tribe's little known history called "We Are an Indian Nation." He told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker why he spent ten years researching and writing the book.

