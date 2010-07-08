Agencies Urge Flagstaff to Prepare for Floods

By Laurel Morales

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-911644.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Just a couple weeks ago people evacuated because of a fire. Now they have to be on alert for a potential flood. The Schultz Fire -- one of Flagstaff's largest and most severe fires -- left a lot of unstable soil. And with monsoon season upon us that means possible debris flows. About two hundred people gathered Wednesday to find out what to expect and how to prepare for the storms. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales reports.