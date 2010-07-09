© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Surviving Cancer: PET Scan

Published July 9, 2010 at 1:33 PM MST

By Gail Santilli and Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Gail Santilli was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago. One year after completing her treatment, she was told that it had spread, or "metastasized", to her liver, lungs, and bones. It's not curable, but it is manageable. Santilli is keeping a radio diary for KNAU. In this installment we'll listen to two excerpts: first, she goes in for a test to find out if the chemo is working, and a week later she finds out the results.

