KNAU and Arizona News

Court to weigh whether to block SB1070

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published July 12, 2010 at 11:00 AM MST

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Last week the federal government sued the state of Arizona over its controversial new immigration law. That makes six lawsuits now that have been filed seeking to prevent the law from going into effect July 29th. The first court hearing in those cases will be held later this week in Phoenix. Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker spoke with KNAU's capitol correspondent Howard Fischer about what to expect in court over the next two weeks.

