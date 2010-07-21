Federal Judge Wants Snowbowl to Not Push Ahead Yet With Plans to Use Treated Effluent

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-914020.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Judge Mary Murguia is being asked to temporarily bar the ski

resort from going ahead while the legality of using the effluent

is debated. Foes organized as the Save the Peaks Coalition say

the Forest Service, on whose land Snowbowl is located, never

properly considered what would happen if someone swallowed some

of the artificial white stuff. The delay is because Flagstaff,

which is to provide the treated sewage, is considering an

alternative plan to use what's called recovered reclaimed water -

- essentially effluent that has not only been treated but placed

into the aquifer to mix with runoff and everything else before

eventually being pumped out. It's considered under state law to

be potable, or drinkable water. Attorneys for Snowbowl maintain

there's nothing wrong with using just treated effluent. But Eric

Borowsky, general manager of the partnership that runs the ski

resort, said there's a good reason to go with the alternative of

potable water: It eliminates the basis of this lawsuit. He said

otherwise the company is stuck in court fighting this battle over

the use of treated effluent for perhaps another two years.

(I hope we can start construction this summer and then be ready

to go, we won't be ready to go making snow until November of 2011

right now.)

But shifting to potable water won't satisfy everyone. Clayson

Benally, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said he envisions

a legal challenge to that plan.

(First of all, potable water in a desert. Think about it. This is

our children's water, potentially.)

Borowsky said that's overstating the issue. He said if city

officials were worried about reducing their own supply they

wouldn't consider this new plan.

(Flagstaff's got plenty of water.)

Benally, however, said that's not the only issue. He's not

convinced that simply putting the water through a recharge

process in the aquifer before it's pumped back out makes it any

safer. He said even trace amounts of chemicals can remain when

the process of water purification is short-circuited that way.

(I think the environment has a beautiful system. And we need to

respect and uphold that. And that's one of the reasons we're out

here speaking on behalf of the San Francisco peaks, because this

is truly a pristine environment where there aren't any

contaminants. And we'd like to see it that way.)

Borowsky said the foes are looking for problems where none exist.

(In all of the towns here in the Valley, Scottsdale, Phoenix,

etc., we are drinking partially reclaimed water. And in Flagstaff

they've been putting that water in the ground for 25 years where

it mixes with snow and rain and Lake Mary water, etc. And it's a

combination of that water that is the drinking supply of

Flagstaff.)

The use of potable water appears to resolve the complaints of

several Native American tribes. They had filed their own lawsuit

in 2005 claiming the use of effluent on the peaks they considered

sacred hampered their ability to practice their religion. When

that argument was rejected last year by the U.S. Supreme Court,

this new lawsuit was filed. All the talk about the merits of

potable water is legally irrelevant to the judge. At this point,

she is simply looking at the issue in front of her. She gave both

sides a couple of days to see if they can agree to a plan to

delay construction until that city council vote next month. If

that plan gets approved, this lawsuit goes away -- though

attorney Howard Shanker who represented both the Indians before

and the Save Our Peaks coalition now, conceded another may be in

the works. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.