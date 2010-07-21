© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Police train to enforce SB1070

Published July 21, 2010 at 5:40 PM MST

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – While Arizona's new immigration law stands trial, police around the state are busy learning how to enforce SB1070. The law makes it a state crime to be in the country illegally. It states that an officer engaged in a lawful stop, when practicable, ask about a person's legal status when reasonable suspicion exists that the person is in the US illegally. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales reports on how officers plan to enforce this tricky new law.

