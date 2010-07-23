Federal Judge Weighing Whether to Block some Provisions of SB1070

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – In two separate lawsuits, Judge Susan Bolton is being asked to

issue an injunction against various provisions of SB 1070. To do

that she needs to conclude that there is some evidence the

sections are illegal. And she needs to believe that allowing the

law to take effect will cause some irreparable harm. During the

day-long court sessions, Bolton grilled attorneys about the bill,

point by point, indicating by her questions there are some

sections she thinks may be legally suspect. One of the more

controversial makes it a state crime for a non-citizen not to

carry federally required identification documents. Foes of the

law say that language effectively allows the state to imprison

people whose only offense is being an illegal immigrant. Edwin

Kneedler, a deputy federal solicitor general, said that not only

is beyond the state's power but that it actually exceeds federal

laws which, absent more, do not make being in this country

without documentation a crime. Bolton, by her questioning, seemed

to agree. But John Bouma, the attorney for Gov. Jan Brewer, said

after the hearing it's not a big deal if the judge voids that

language.

(She could strike section 3. And that wouldn't necessarily affect

the purpose or the effect of the statute in the long run.)

But that wasn't the only question Bolton had about the

legislation. She zeroed in on another section which says that

police cannot release anyone they have arrested until they first

determine that person is in this country legally. Omar Jadwat of

the ACLU said that an arrest can include simply issuing a

citation and letting the person go. He said that it could take an

average of 88 minutes to get the required response on a federal

inquiry. Bouma said it's more like 10. But in either case, Bolton

said it might be inappropriate to detain someone for longer than

necessary simply to meet the requirements of 1070. Bouma insisted

that the intent of lawmakers was that the mandate apply only to

people actually booked into jail. The judge responded that isn't

the way its worded. He conceded the point.

(I think I said it might have been inartfully worded.)

Brewer, who attended the second of Thursday's two hearings -- the

one where the law is being challenged by the Obama administration

-- sidestepped questions about whether the judge's questions

suggest the law is poorly worded.

(Judge Bolton asked very good questions. I believe that they were

well intended to make all of us understand and to listen to

exactly what she was saying. Certainly, there's always discretion

when you go into a courtroom. And that's why we're in court.)

But not all of Bolton's questions were aimed at the governor's

defense of the law. Jadwat attacked another provision of SB 1070

which makes it a crime for someone not in this country legally to

seek work in Arizona. He said because Congress never made

soliciting employment by illegal immigrants a crime, it precluded

the states from doing that, too. But Bolton pointed to other

places in immigration law where Congress specifically preempted

state action. The judge said there is no such language here. But

Jadwat said that is irrelevant.

(Express preemption is one kind of preemption. There are other

kinds of preemption as well. And each of those kinds of

preemptions, in this case, the kinds that are not express,

operate to invalidate Arizona law.)

Bolton gave no indication when she will rule -- and if that will

come before the law is set to take effect next Thursday. But she

did make it clear she will not invalidate the entire statute. She

said some sections of SB 1070 do not directly relate to the

questioning or detention of suspected illegal immigrants by state

and local police. The judge also noted a federal appeals court

recently upheld ordinances of a California community restricting

where day laborers can solicit employment. Bolton said that

likely means there's nothing wrong with similar language in SB

1070 which makes it illegal to stop on public streets to hire

temporary workers, or to try to seek employment in those

situations. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.