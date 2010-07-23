Teens struggle to find jobs

By Janice Baker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-914663.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – With nearly 10 percent unemployment, there are a lot of adults out looking for work this summer. And that's making it a lot harder for teenagers to find jobs. It's estimated that 26 percent of teens can't find a job this summer, in part, because they're competing with adults. Arizona Public Radio's Janice Baker reports on how some northern Arizona students are finding and not finding summer work.