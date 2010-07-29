A Look at What Does and Does Not Take Effect with the State's New Immigration Law

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton said she is convinced that

several provisions are likely illegal and should be placed on

hold until there can be a full trial. One says when police have

stopped someone, they must try to determine that person's

immigration status if there is -- quote -- reasonable suspicion -

- unquote -- the person is in this country illegally. The judge

pointed out that the United States allows some foreigners to come

to this country without a visa. So they wouldn't have

documentation to prove their right to be here. Bolton said --

quote -- the federal government has long rejected a system by

which aliens' papers are routinely demanded and checked. She also

found fault with another provision which forbids police from

releasing anyone they have arrested until they determine that

person's immigration status. Bolton said many "arrests" are

simply police citing and releasing someone at the scene. Also

gone is a section allowing Arizona to charge illegal immigrants

with breaking state law because they're not carrying required

federal documents as is one making it a crime for illegal

immigrants to try to seek work in the state. Sen. Russell Pearce

who crafted the legislation reacted angrily to the ruling.

(I'm disappointed that Judge Bolton doesn't have more respect for

the law and the damage to America. The suits should have been

thrown out on their face. This is about enforcing existing law.

This is about protecting the citizens of Arizona from those who

break our laws. They have a constitutional right to expect the

laws to be enforced to protect them from those who break our

laws.)

The ruling was not a total victory for the Obama administration

and civil rights groups which challenged the law. The judge

refused to enjoin enforcement of another section which creates a

new state crime for harboring or transporting illegal immigrants,

or for inducing them to come to this country illegally. Those

provisions are now the law in Arizona. Attorney General Terry

Goddard said it's possible that the state could have preserved

more sections of the law had the governor not made the whole

legal fight over immigration political.

(The most dramatic is trying to make sure that only she got to

defend the law and that our very experienced team of

constitutional experts at the AG's office couldn't help out. And

I thought that was a singularly political move.)

That stems from a decision by lawmakers to let the governor

direct the defense of the law rather than Goddard. Brewer took

advantage of that provision, saying she was not convinced that

Goddard, who had expressed legal reservations with the first

version of SB 1070, would do a good job defending it. Goddard

insisted that the final version was legally defensible but found

himself squeezed out of the defense team. But Brewer said she

remains unconvinced that Goddard, who is running against her for

governor, would have helped.

(It's very unfortunate that Mr. Goddard wants to believe that the

federal government doesn't have to do their job. It's unfortunate

the highest elected law enforcement officer in the state of

Arizona doesn't believe in ... enforcing the laws that are

Arizona laws or federal laws. That's his job.)

Some other sections of the law also are taking effect today

because challengers did not seek to have them enjoined. One now

makes it a crime to stop a motor vehicle to pick up day laborers,

and for day laborers to get into a vehicle if it impedes the

normal flow of traffic. Also undisturbed are new prohibitions

against state and local officials and agencies from limiting the

ability of their employees to enforce federal immigration laws,

and language which allows residents to sue any official, agency

or political subdivision which restricts enforcement of federal

immigration laws -- quote to less than the full extent permitted

by federal law. Brewer said Thursday's ruling is far from the

last word.

(I look at this as a bump in the road. This is a temporary

injunction saying that the feds don't have to do their job. And

we will put our arms around it And I will meet with my legal

counsel and we will determine where we're headed from here.)

Brewer is expected to file that appeal today. For Arizona Public

Radio this is Howard Fischer.