Commission recommends two types of water for snowmaking

Published July 29, 2010 at 10:34 PM MST
By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – More than a hundred people turned out Thursday to express their views about snowmaking on the San Francisco Peaks. After years of litigation and approval by the U-S Supreme Court the Forest Service gave the Arizona Snowbowl permission to make artificial snow earlier this month. The agency has asked the city of Flagstaff to recommend what type of water to use. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales reports.

