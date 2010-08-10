Republican Lawmakers Pushing Ahead for Changes in how Unions can be Organized

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-917644.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The measure given preliminary approval Monday by House and Senate

committees would amend the Arizona Constitution to say that

unions can be organized only after a secret vote. That is in

response to the possibility that Congress might approve what's

called card check legislation which would let employees organize

by getting the signatures of at least half the affected workers.

The push is coming over the objections of Democrats. But it's not

just the merits of the plan that are at issue. House Minority

Whip Chad Campbell said if lawmakers are here in special session

they ought to be addressing more pressing matters. One is why the

Department of Corrections put two convicted murderers and one

serving time for attempted murder into a medium security private

prison in Kingman. They escaped last week. Two have been

captured, though not before they were linked to the murder of a

couple in New Mexico. Campbell said Corrections chief Charles

Ryan has some explaining to do.

(I want to get Chuck Ryan down here in front of us and I want to

grill him. I want to find out why our system let these guys out.

They walked out of prison with a couple of wire cutters, jumped

in a car and took off. That's unacceptable. They have a berm next

to the fence so you can climb up and make it easier to throw

something over. That makes no sense. No sense.)

But Gov. Jan Brewer, who would have to alter the call of the

special session to allow lawmakers to debate the laws involving

how prisoners and classified and where they can be housed, is not

interested in such a discussion now. Gubernatorial press aide

Paul Sensensan said Brewer believes it is premature.

(She is open minded about what ultimately in the future those

policies will be. But we must first keep our focus on capturing

the fugitives, the remaining fugitives, and subsequently to

determining later what, if any improvements policy-wise need to

be made.)

Senseman said, though, Brewer has no particular problem with

murderers being housed in medium-security facilities. He said the

escape seems to be the result not of the Department of

Corrections classification system that put them in the Kingman

prison but that employees there violated policies and the terms

of the contract. Republican lawmakers also were not interested in

exploring the issue. House Speaker Kirk Adams said they are

instead focused on pushing ahead with the constitutional

amendment about labor organizing.

(The only urgency right now is the ballot deadline.)

Lawmakers need to give final approval to the measure by Wednesday

to ensure Proposition 113 will go to voters in November. In the

Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, Democratic Sen. Ken

Cheuvront said his Republican colleagues are wasting their time.

He said if Congress does enact card check legislation it would

preempt anything done in Arizona, even if it's within the state

constitution. But attorney Clint Bolick of the Goldwater

Institute said that's not necessarily true.

(Even in the area of labor law, the United States Supreme Court

has repeatedly held that where state interests are very strong,

then the federal law will be held not to preempt the state law.

And I cannot think of a stronger value that has ever been before

the U.S. Supreme Court in a preemption case than the right to

secret ballot.)

No one from any of the unions testified against the measure on

Monday, with its approval in the Republican-controlled

Legislature being a foregone conclusion. For Arizona Public Radio

this is Howard Fischer.