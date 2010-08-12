© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Kirkpatrick applauds border security bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published August 12, 2010 at 5:10 PM MST
By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – This morning the US Senate passed a $600 million measure to help border agents and law officers stop the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs across the Mexican border. President Obama is expected to sign the bill tomorrow. Northern Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker why she thinks the legislation is important.

