Kirkpatrick applauds border security bill

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-918253.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – This morning the US Senate passed a $600 million measure to help border agents and law officers stop the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs across the Mexican border. President Obama is expected to sign the bill tomorrow. Northern Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker why she thinks the legislation is important.