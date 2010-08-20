Last of Kingman escapees Captured

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-919703.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said a ranger from Apache-Sitgreaves

National Forest spotted an untended fire at the Gabaldon

Campground near Springerville. No one was around but the ranger

found a car partly hidden in the trees. And the license plate

came back showing the vehicle had been stolen in New Mexico about

the time an Oklahoma couple camping there were killed. The ranger

did eventually have contact with John McCluskey who he described

as acting jittery. All that caused the ranger to check the wanted

poster and, after making the match, call the SWAT from the Apache

County Sheriff's Department. They waited until it got close to

dark and then swept in, capturing not only McCluskey but his

fiance and cousin, Caslyn Welch, who had helped the three inmates

escape on July 30th.

(At the time of the arrest, Cassie Welch had a firearm in the

small of her back. She attempted to go for the firearm. But as

she pulled it out the SWAT officers obviously had their guns

trained on her and she dropped the weapon.)

Gonzales said McCluskey told them after he was taken into custody

that if he had been able to get back to his tent he would have

grabbed a gun there and killed the officers. But Gonzales said

that wasn't all he said.

(Mr. McCluskey also indicated that he should have killed the

forest ranger when he had an opportunity to.)

The pair were booked into the St. Johns jail. In the meantime,

police continue to comb the campsite for clues as to any crimes

they committed while on the run, including that Santa Rosa

murder. Gonzales said if there is a confirmed link, authorities

in New Mexico may want to try the pair for murder rather than

having them go on trial in Mohave County for escape. The other

two escapees, Tracy Province and Daniel Renwick, had been

captured earlier. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.