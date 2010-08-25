Attorney General Republican race too close to call

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-920384.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Thomas, who until recently was the Maricopa County Attorney, has

gained a certain amount of notoriety with the investigations he

and Sheriff Joe Arpaio conducted of county supervisors and

judges. Those probes led to indictments which eventually were

thrown out. Meanwhile the state Bar of Arizona is investigating

Thomas' activities. And there are reports the FBI is looking into

whether whether Thomas abused his powers. While votes continue to

be tabulated, Thomas expressed confidence he still would win. But

he said he's not just facing Horne.

(Obviously, what's going on is the Obama justice department wants

to smear me so they they can install the Democrat as attorney

general and scuttle SB 1070.)

Obama himself?

(I'm not saying the president is behind it. But the justice

department, to the extent that's true, and I'm here fighting

shadows because these things have been leaked and there's no

actual evidence this is going on. But what they're doing is

they're smearing the sheriff and they're smearing me to try to

affect the election and frankly to try to protect some of the

people you've reported on who were subject to legitimate

corruption investigations.)

Thomas never explained how working to defeat him in a Republican

primary would help, since Horne said he also supports that new

state immigration law. And as to those friends of the Obama

administration, several of the supervisors Thomas indicted are

Republicans.

(Here's the bottom line: You have the homeland security chief and

the U.S. attorney who are close political allies with people we

prosecute. That's a fact. How do they deal with that? I

encouraged the press in the course of this campaign to finally go

and ask them some tough questions.)

Doesn't that sound a little paranoid?

(No, it's true. Here's the problem. There's been no confirmation

of that. These are smears in an election year. And they're coming

from the same Justice Department, apparently that wants to tube

SB 1070. And they want the Democrat in there as attorney general

because the Democrats all oppose SB 1070. It's quite a mess of

gumbo soup we're dealing with.)

The race between Horne and Thomas isn't the only one undecided.

Felecia Rotellini and David Lujan remain locked in a close

contest for the Democratic nomination for attorney general. For

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.