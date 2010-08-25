Brewer coasts to easy victory in Republican primary

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-920247.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Brewer had no problem outpolling the one remaining active

candidate in the race, political newcomer Matt Jette. Buz Mills

who suspended his campaign after spending $3.3 million but did

not pull out, fared little better. That paves the way for Brewer

to fend off a challenge from Terry Goddard who was unopposed in

the Democratic primary. In a speech Tuesday night to partisans,

Brewer sought to paint a picture of Goddard she believes Arizona

voters won't like by raising the specter of those Republicans

love to hate.

(President Obama is doing to this country exactly what Janet

Napolitano did to Arizona. Spending beyond our means, growing

entitlement programs and being the voice of organized labor.

Arizona knows full well that my general election opponent is cut

from the very same cloth as the president and the former

governor.)

Brewer said she provides a much different choice for voters. But

how much chance they have to directly compare her and Goddard

remains unclear. Brewer said the only debate she'll definitely

have with her Democratic foe is the one a week from today -- the

one she's legally required to attend because she's running for

office with public funds. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.