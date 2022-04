By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Last night Flagstaff dentist Paul Gosar defeated lobbyist Sydney Hay and seven other G-O-P challengers in the Republican primary for Arizona's First Congressional District. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales spoke to Gosar, and filed this report.