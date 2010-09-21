Federal Judge to Decide on Polling Place Attire

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-925023.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The fight surrounds a T-shirt that Diane Wickberg wore when she

showed up at the polls in last month's primary. It said --

Flagstaff Tea Party -- Reclaiming Our Constitution Now. Election

officials would not let her vote until she covered it up with a

sweater. Coconino County Recorder Candace Owens acknowledged

nothing on the shirt specifically asked people to vote a certain

way. But she said it fits the definition of electioneering which

is not allowed within 75 feet of polling places.

(It's a fine line. So we are dealing with each individual case by

case basis.)

Clint Bolick of the Goldwater Institute, who filed suit Monday on

Wickberg's behalf, said the problem with that is it leaves too

much to individual interpretation. He said in this case it wasn't

someone wearing a T-shirt that said Republican Party or

Democratic Party.

(The Tea Party is an extremely decentralized group. You cannot

draw the same kind of generalizations from what Tea Parties do.

You and I can start a Tea Party. And we could or could not

endorse candidates.)

Bolick also said the Tea Party is not a recognized political

party. Owens said that's legally irrelevant to the question of

whether someone's attire amounts to electioneering.

(Tea Party candidates, I think you know, people have run under

that particular, I wouldn't say under that party. But under the,

they call themselves, they're affiliated with that philosophy.

It's political in nature.)

And Owens said the question of whether Wickberg's particular Tea

Party group endorsed anyone ignores the fact that many candidates

specifically advertised themselves as being Tea Party candidates.

The lawsuit will determine more than what sayings on clothes are

permissible. It is designed to fire a warning shot of sorts at

election officials throughout the state. Bolick wants Judge James

Teilborg to impose punitive damages in the form of a fine against

Owens, saying in legal papers her conduct was -- quote --

malicious, oppressive and in reckless disregard

to Wickberg's rights.

(What Candace Owens has done here is really to become a renegade

public official. We certainly expect to seek modest damages. But

we want to send a letter to elected officials they cannot deprive

people of their rights because they are personally offended by

their political beliefs.)

Owens said no one was denied any rights. Wickberg got to vote

after she covered her T-shirt with the sweater. No date has been

set for a hearing. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.