Secretary of State Candidates Debate

Phoenix, AZ – At the center of that is what Democrat Chris Deschene called the

Green Party scandal. That involved some Republicans who went out

and recruited people to run for office -- but as candidates for

the Green Party. Some of that evidence came to light as early as

July. Deschene said incumbent Republican Ken Bennett should have

done something about it.

(The secretary of state's sole responsibility, I believe, is to

administer fair elections for the Arizona voters. The Green Party

scandal highlighted, to me, a failed leadership on the secretary

of state's part. Here we had a fraud and a mockery of our

elections systems.)

Deschene said the problems were borne out when a judge ruled

earlier this month that several of these Green Party candidates

were -- quote -- recruited in bad faith with a purpose to confuse

the voting public. He said it shouldn't have gotten that far and

Bennett should have taken steps to bar these candidates from

running. But Bennett said that decision belongs to a judge, not

to an elected, partisan secretary of state.

(I think my opponent unfortunately has a misunderstanding about

the role of the office. We should not be applying some arbitrary

or capricious test to decide who gets to be on the ballot. The

voters should decide who's going to represent them. And it should

not be decided by a politician who's trying to keep somebody on

or off the ballot.)

Bennett also noted that Deschene was citing only part of that

court ruling. The judge concluded that, with one exception, the

candidates themselves were sincere in their desire to get

elected. That judge said the motives of those who recruited them

are legally irrelevant, and that they are entitled to run.

Another key difference between the candidates is their political

experience. Bennett served on the state Board of Education and in

the Legislature, eventually being chosen Senate president. He was

appointed secretary of state early last year after Janet

Napolitano quit to take a job in the Obama administration,

elevating then secretary of state Jan Brewer to the top spot.

That pointed up the fact that this succession happens relatively

frequently in Arizona where a governor has died, quit or been

removed from office five times since 1977. And that, in turn, has

resulted in more focus on qualifications. Deschene acknowledged

that, at least as far as public office, he has been a legislator

for less than two years. But he cited his experience as a Marine,

an attorney and an engineer, saying his lack of elective

experience should not be seen as a negative.

(Are we better off because career politicians have failed to

address the needs of Arizona? Are we better off because we have

a failure to work on both sides of the aisle and bring a little

balance to our government? I don't think you need to be a career

politician with the experience to recognize that. We need strong

leaders who are willing to get the job done, have the independent

thinking as well as the qualifications to work on it.

But Bennett said there's another factor that voters need to

consider about Deschene when he wants to become the second

highest elected official in the state.

(During the last year as a representative in the House of

Representatives he missed over 34 percent of his votes, the worst

voting attendance record in the Legislature. The voters of his

district entrusted him with their voice to come down and

represent them at the Legislature. And he did not show up over

one third of the time.)

Deschene did not dispute the numbers. But he said some of that

was due to maneuvers by Republican leadership suspending rules

that require certain notice before meetings, something Deschene

said creates particular problems for someone who has to drive in

from Window Rock. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer