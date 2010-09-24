Michael Franti Releases New Album

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Last year Michael Franti's top 20 hit "Say Hey" brought him widespread popularity, after two decades of performing. The song signaled a shift in his music, from his early, heavier, message-laden albums, to lighter and upbeat pop. Franti continues that evolution with his seventh studio album, The Sound of Sunshine, just released Sept. 21. He'll perform with his band Spearhead Sunday at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff. Franti told Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales the new album was inspired by a dark period in his life.