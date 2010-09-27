Voters Decide in November Whether or Not to Make it Harder for Them to Make Their Own Laws

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-926110.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The state constitution says initiative petitions must be filed

four months before the general election. That now means early

July. Proposition 112 would set the deadline two months earlier.

Eric Ehst, who led a successful 2004 campaign to kill a similar

measure, said the civic groups who fought that one are ambivalent

about this year's plan. On one hand, he said the change would

give county officials more time to check the signatures or courts

to review challenges.

(So there's good reason for moving the filing deadline. But on

the other side, it makes it harder for grass-roots groups to get

something on the ballot. It just moves the requirements more

towards those who've got big bucks.)

That is because of having two months less to gather the necessary

signatures. And there are a lot required -- more than 150,000 to

propose a new law and 230,000 for a constitutional change. He

said moving that deadline is just another hurdle for groups that

don't have the money to hire paid circulators. That hurdle is

real: Virtually every measure that has qualified for the ballot

in the last three decades has been with circulators who get money

for every valid signature they get, a practice that is legal in

this state. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.