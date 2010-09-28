Brewer May Debate Goddard Again

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-926348.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Brewer had to participate in one -- and only one -- debate last

month by virtue of taking public funds for her campaign. Since

that time, her Democratic foe has been hoping for another crack

at her. But the governor conceded that her decision to avoid

another confrontation is purely political: She continues to lead

in the polls.

(Maybe we would debate if my numbers started dropping

dramatically. And, of course, I'm working hard to see that they

don't drop dramatically.)

The last statewide survey, taken by Rasmussen Reports, showed

Brewer with the backing of 60 percent of those questioned.

Goddard was far behind at 38 percent. and that was even after

Brewer's gaffes during last month's debate where she verbally

stumbled, went silent for seconds and mangled her grammar. Brewer

said her reticence to debate Goddard again should come as no

surprise.

(We made that decision long ago. We put our campaign plan out,

determined where and how we were going to run that campaign. So

far, we've been right on the game. And I'm winning.)

And what if Goddard is disappointed?

(And you think I care?)

Goddard declined to respond to the governor's comments. For

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.