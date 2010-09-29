Issue on State Swapping Trust Land for Other Property Makes it on Ballot for a Seventh Time

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-926537.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The Arizona Constitution says the only way the state can sell or

trade property is after a public auction. And that means state

lands are most likely to go to developers who submit the highest

bids. Proposition 110 would create an exception letting land be

sold, leased or traded to another government agency without a

public auction if the deal were designed to help preserve the

state's military bases. In essence, the federal government would

acquire the property around the bases -- and make it off limits to

development -- in exchange for giving Arizona some land it wants.

Sierra Club lobbyist Sandy Bahr said her organization, which

opposed the six prior efforts, actually supports this one. She

said there are safeguards, including requiring public approval of

each proposed trade.

(It's not like this is open ended. They will have to put the swap

to voters. And so it's going to make it a lot less inviting to

put together a controversial swap. And there'll be the kind of

transparency we think is important.)

Bahr said there also are requirements for appraisals and public

hearings to provide transparency. At this point there is no

organized opposition to the measure. For Arizona Public Radio

this is Howard Fischer.