Glassman Promises to Abandon Anti-Earmark Policy of Incumbent McCain

Phoenix, AZ – McCain has made a big point of his refusal to seek special

funding for Arizona in federal legislation. And he has tried

during his nearly 30 years in Congress to eliminate the earmark

process, without success, all the while other states are getting

funds. Glassman said that's not right.

(Arizonans have been paying the price for John McCain's political

posturing. It's time for us to have someone who puts getting

Arizonans back to work as their first priority.)

But McCain campaign press aide Brian Rogers said that's based on

a flawed premise that Arizona can bring home more federal dollars

by playing the earmark game and inserting spending provisions

into bills in the dead of night.

(States like Arizona are always going to lose out to states like

California that has four times as many members of Congress. When

they just have that many more people who are able to get their

claws into the federal spending pot, the nit's a corrupt system.)

But figures prepared by LegiStorm shows that Arizona does even

worse than might otherwise be envisioned by its relative

population. It does show that in the last three budget years

combined, California did have the most earmarks. By contrast,

Arizona came in 43rd of all the states, behind Montana, North

Dakota, Kansas and Iowa. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.