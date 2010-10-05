Election Could Determine State's Future in Nuclear Power

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-927625.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – There are two open seats up for grabs on the Arizona Corporation

Commission. That agency not only regulates the rates for private

utility companies but also has a major say about where they

generate their power. For example the commission has mandated

that companies must get 15 percent of their electricity from

renewable sources by 2025. But that still leaves the question of

where does the rest of it come from. The last nuclear plant built

in this country happens to be Palo Verde, about 50 miles west of

Phoenix, which first went on line in 1986. Now there is renewed

interest in nuclear, with even President Obama wanting to

guarantee loans to utilities. But the two Democrats running for

the commission are less than enthusiastic. Jorge Garcia said he's

not convinced those spent fuel rods can be safely stored forever.

Nor does he believe reprocessing is the answer.

(There's some folks out of Tucson who basically say, look, the

model that's being pushed about the French model, they recycle

the nuclear, they're only recycling no more than 5 percent. So

they still have a lot that's still expendable.)

Democrat David Bradley said his concerns are more practical.

(The current projects have all gone over budget. The

Congressional Budget Office itself says the likelihood of most

guaranteed loans defaulting is about 50 to 75 percent. That means

that ratepayers and taxpayers are going to have to bear this

burden to make it work. It's not going to work in the near future

for Arizona. I think it would be folly to make it a central part

of anybody's long-term plan.)

But Republican Gary Pierce said concerns about the safety of

storing spent fuel rods is overblown, even with the failure of

the federal government to create a permanent storage facility in

Nevada. He said all the spent fuel rods from Palo Verde since it

has been operating are encased in concrete and stored in an area

about half the size of a football field.

(So that is something that is kind of a red herring. Because that

issue is really handled. We would like to see it all moved to

Yucca Mountain. But if it's not, we're dealing with it.)

Fellow Republican Brenda Burns said she wants to hear from the

utilities about how they plan to meet future energy needs.

(But it is in APS' plan for the future. And we need to see what

they put together. We need to start looking at things in a

broader perspective, as I said earlier. We've got to have a

diversified portfolio. I know one gentleman who wrote a book

called Terrestrial Energy believe that the combination of nuclear

and photovoltaic is the way to go.)

Burns said she believes that nuclear will need to be part of any

future energy mix. She said Arizona needs power plants to meet

its base load, plants that can run around the clock and are not

subject to the the availability of sun and wind since there is no

commercially viable way now of storing generated power.

Libertarian Rick Fowlkes said he believes the decisions of how to

generate power should be left to the utility companies -- but

with the proviso that they should have to complete for customers

and not be guaranteed a fixed rate of return on their investment.

At this point no utility is interested in the alternative of

coal-fired plans, with fears ranging from environmental to the

possibility Congress might impose some sort of carbon emissions

tax. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.