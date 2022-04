Tornado Warning in Effect Until 930am MST

Flagstaff AZ – http://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=AZZ015&warncounty=AZC005&firewxzone=AZZ115&local_place1=5+Miles+NW+Flagstaff+AZ&product1=Tornado+Warning

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

TORNADO WARNING

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FLAGSTAFF AZ

814 AM MST WED OCT 6 2010

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FLAGSTAFF HAS ISSUED A

* TORNADO WARNING FOR...

SOUTH CENTRAL COCONINO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ARIZONA...

EAST CENTRAL YAVAPAI COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ARIZONA...

* UNTIL 930 AM MST

* AT 810 AM MST...NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO 24 MILES

SOUTH OF PARKS...OR 12 MILES WEST OF SEDONA...MOVING NORTH AT 40

MPH.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

THE SAFEST PLACE TO BE DURING A TORNADO IS IN A BASEMENT. GET UNDER A

WORKBENCH OR OTHER PIECE OF STURDY FURNITURE. IF NO BASEMENT IS

AVAILABLE...SEEK SHELTER ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF THE BUILDING IN AN

INTERIOR HALLWAY OR ROOM SUCH AS A CLOSET. USE BLANKETS OR PILLOWS TO

COVER YOUR BODY AND ALWAYS STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS.

IF IN MOBILE HOMES OR VEHICLES...EVACUATE THEM AND GET INSIDE A

SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER. IF NO SHELTER IS AVAILABLE...LIE FLAT IN THE

NEAREST DITCH OR OTHER LOW SPOT AND COVER YOUR HEAD WITH YOUR HANDS.

A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM MST WEDNESDAY MORNING

FOR NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ALSO REMAINS IN

EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM MST WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ARIZONA.