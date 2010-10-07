Goddard Reveals Plan to Balance Budget

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-928130.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The latest estimates put the deficit at around $825 million. That

assumes voters reject Propositions 301 and 302 to let the state

take money now set aside for open space and the First Things

First early childhood development program. Goddard said he

opposes both. His alternative?

(It would involve taking a loan from First Things First which I

believe will survive this election for $350 million. It would

involve refunding our state's debts, which would bring at least

$250 million. It would involve additional rollover -- I don't

like that term, but that's what we would need to do -- $100

million. And a transfer of funds for another $100 million, or 125

to make the 825.)

Goddard conceded that, with the exception of the transfers, all

those are simply short- and long-term borrowing and don't solve

the bigger problem that Arizona is still spending more than it

collects. But he said it would give state leaders time to find

more permanent solutions. His suggestions involve eliminating

various tax exemptions.

(Can we really afford to justify making a special exception for

accounting for corporate purposes when all the accounting is now

done by computer automatically. $20 million right there. Can we

still afford or justify having country club memberships and spa

memberships exempt from taxes? Can we still justify having

automobile warranties, another $20 million, exempt from taxes.

Brewer has been against such moves, saying they amount to tax

hikes. And gubernatorial press aide Paul Senseman said the state

wouldn't have this big a problem except for the Obama

administration.

(What the state budget was that was proposed and passed already

was a reduction in the eligibility limits, moving Arizona's

coverage from number 6 in the country to somewhere in the middle,

in the median average of states.)

That law would have ended free health care for about 330,000

Arizonans and saved $400 million this year. But that had to be

repealed because the new federal health care law says states

which reduce coverage will lose all future federal health care

funding. Senseman said Brewer believes the solution to the

state's budget problems is to repeal the federal law and let the

state trim its health care program. For Arizona Public Radio this

is Howard Fischer.