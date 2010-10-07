Rios Libres: Flagstaff activists fight for Chilean river

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-927940.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Earlier this year, five adventurers and activists from Flagstaff paddled the Baker River in Chile from its source in Patagonia at a giant glacier, all the way to the sea. Only 300 people have ever made the descent. And this expedition could be the last. The Chilean government will soon decide whether to build five dams on the Baker and another nearby river, to store water and create electricity.

The group from Flagstaff, calling themselves Rios Libres, has made a movie about their journey called Power in the Pristine. It's premiering tonight at the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker spoke with the film's co-directors, Chris Kassar and James Q. Martin. CLICK TO VIEW A SLIDESHOW