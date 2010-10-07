Tornadoes cause major damage in Bellemont

By Laurel Morales

Bellemont, AZ – Tornadoes ripped through more than 30 homes in Bellemont west of Flagstaff Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a total of 22 tornado warnings with four funnel clouds actually touching down - two in Bellemont, one near Munds Park and one north of Payson. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales saw the damage first hand and has this report.