New Poll Shows Goddard Gaining some Ground

Phoenix, AZ – The Behavior Research Center survey finds Goddard just 3 points

back among all registered voters. But pollster Earl de Berge also

took a separate look at who is most likely to actually go to the

polls this year.

(And what we're finding in this go-around is a very clear pattern

in which conservatives, men, Republicans, voters over 55 years of

age have the strongest propensity to participate in this

election. All of those voters lean towards the GOP.)

De Berge found that among most likely voters, the Democratic

challenger remains 11 points behind the incumbent. He said the

burden is on Goddard -- and Democrats overall -- to get out their

base as well as the independents. Goddard, on a road trip around

the state, said he's well aware of the problem.

(Well, that's why I'm in San Luis. We're working hard in all of

the traditionally lower-turnout areas. But I also think the most

important thing in politics is movement. And what we've got right

now is incredible momentum.)

But that momentum apparently isn't enough to convince Jan Brewer

that she should agree to a second debate. Campaign spokesman Doug

Cole said Brewer sees no reason to give Goddard a platform to, as

he put it, remake himself three weeks before the election. For

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.