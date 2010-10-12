Brewer Says No Secret Plan to Win Race Then Resign Over Health Issues

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-928855.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – It started with a blog posting last week by former Democratic

Senate candidate John Dougherty who cited unnamed sources saying

Brewer is ill and is keeping it a secret until she wins the

election when she plans to quit. That would allow Ken Bennett to

become governor if he wins his race as secretary of state; if she

quits now, the line of succession goes to attorney general Terry

Goddard who happens to be her Democratic gubernatorial foe.

Brewer said there's no truth to any of that.

(I know that when you run for governor you make a commitment.

That's why I took it upon myself and told my staff I was going to

the doctor and I was going to have everything that could possibly

be done in an examination. Everything came back perfect, better

than what I had even anticipated. My cholesterol was perfect, my

heart rate was perfect, my blood pressure was perfect.)

No one had written about Dougherty's unsourced postings until the

governor herself put out a release today asserting her good

health. But that didn't stop Chuck Coughlin, her campaign

manager, from blaming Goddard for trying to spread doubt about

the governor's health. His proof? That Goddard plans to release

his own medical records.

(By releasing medical records I still stand on the principle of

the point, Howie, is that they continue to try and go down this

road which is not about the issues, not about governing. It's

about her competency which is ridiculous. It shows him for the

failed leader that he is.)

About the only medical condition Brewer had recently was a broken

blood vessel in her hand around the time of the August primary.

Staffers got her a sling, not they said because it was medically

necessary but to keep people from trying to shake her hand. For

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.